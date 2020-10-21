Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the Punjab administration to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers to ensure ample availability of essential goods to the masses at approved prices.

“I will not tolerate any kind of lapse in the provision of relief to the people,” he said while presiding over a high-level meeting held here regarding the prices and availability of basic essential items in Punjab.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the prices and availability of essential goods and commodities. The meeting was told that Sahulat Bazaars were being established across the province where goods would be provided at low rates in view of the increasing demand for goods as tabulated by the Forecast Cell.

The meeting decided that the secretaries and district administration would monitor the hoarding and profiteering, and they would also be assisted by the Tiger Force. The Punjab Chief Secretary assured the meeting that there would be no shortage of wheat and flour in the province.

Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam told the meeting that the supply of wheat would be ensured keeping in view the population of Punjab, which had so far received 57,000 tons from the imported commodity.

The prime minister said in order to avoid shortage and price-hike, the procurement of wheat and other essential goods should be ensured under a planned manner. Modern technology should be used and the growers provided with the facilities to enhance production, he added.

The prime minister said he was too much perturbed over the suffering of people due to inflation. “As our country has been bestowed by Allah Almighty with all kinds of resources, it is the duty of government to utilise these resources for the welfare and betterment of masses,” he maintained.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor Shahzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor to the CM Dr Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary, Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), secretaries of provincial ministries, including Agriculture, Industries, Information, Finance, Local Government and Food, Cane Commissioner, Director Food, Commissioner Lahore and senior officers attended the meeting.

PM calls for transparency in River Ravi Front

Meanwhile, terming the Ravi River Urban Development Project very important for Punjab and the whole of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said it would help attract foreign exchange and create job opportunities.

While presiding over a meeting here to review the progress on Ravi River Urban Development Project, the prime minister directed for timely completion of the project and said that every hurdle in its way should immediately be removed. “All legal requirements should be fulfilled and the work be completed with complete transparency”, he stressed.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor Shahzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor to the CM Dr Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary and Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. ® Anwar Ali Haider, Ravi Urban Development Authority Chairman, President of the Bank of Punjab, Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman, Commissioner Lahore and senior officers attended the meeting. Also, the prime minister had a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as both discussed political and administrative issues.