PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed all TMAs of the province to start facial recognition system for the attendance of employees in their offices and all employees to use prescribed uniforms.

Akbar Ayub Khan expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding performance of Tehsil Municipal Administration, Development Schemes and Sanitation of Mansehra District. He directed that employees working in different offices should be called back to their offices immediately and special care should be taken for the cleanliness of their premises, in which any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Population Ahmed Hussain Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Secretary Local Council Board Khizer Hayat, DG Local Government Abdullah Kakakhel and all Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMO) of Mansehra District also attended the meeting. He further directed that recruitment of cleaning staff should be completed on merit as soon as possible.

He directed all TMAs to ensure utilization of all funds by December while ongoing schemes should be completed on time and for small schemes the completion period should not exceed three months.

Akbar Ayub directed that a special fund should be set up for snow-covered areas so that snow clearing arrangements could be maintained. Thus, notices should be issued immediately for regularization of all illegal buildings.

He directed all hotels to purchase dumpers for their cleaning and Tehsil Municipal Administration would be responsible for timely removal of hotel garbage while special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of Mansehra city and Balakot.

The LG Minister directed all TMAs to pay special attention to their revenue generation and increase it to meet the shortfall of their funds. He said that a women’s and children’s park should be constructed in Mansehra as soon as possible.