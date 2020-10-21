Share:

KARACHI - Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Tuesday announced the schedule for submission of the registration forms for External MA/Double MA and improvement of division 2019. He said that online payment facility was available for submitting fee throughout the country. He further said that students could download the examination form and fee voucher from the official website of KU (www.uok.edu.pk) while the registration fees was Rs. 4100/-, which would be submitted at UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Limited till November 19.