Peshawar - Litigants at Peshawar High Court and local judiciary are facing hardships due to the lawyers’ strike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third consecutive day.

Five days strike was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Friday against amendments in Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 1908, demanding reversal of the amendments in the proposed law.

On Tuesday, proceedings at various courts, including Peshawar High Court (PHC), Sessions and Civil Courts at Judicial Complex, were affected due to boycott of lawyers as they failed to appear in courts in their respective cases, creating problems for the litigants who came from far-flung areas of the province but had to return without any progress in their cases.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on October 15, 2019, introduced amendments in the British-era CPC 1908 with an aim to facilitate the litigants and to provide speedy justice in civil nature cases. The KP Bar Council opposed the amendments and held a general body meeting calling an indefinite strike on Jan 8, 2020, against those amendments.

The lawyers are of the view that litigants had been deprived from the right of appeal with the district and sessions judge and now they would have to approach the PHC directly for appeals.

The new law also ended provision of bail through special court and the accused would have to move the high court for this purpose, lawyers said. They further said that these new amendments would further increase burden on PHC.

The Bar Council Vice Chairman Shahid Raza Malik has warned the KP government if it failed to honour its promise then they would call strike for indefinite period.