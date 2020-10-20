Share:

LAHORE-FG Polo Team outsmarted Master Paints Black 8½-5 in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020, which rolled in action here on Tuesday at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

From FG Polo Team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Abbas Mukhtar emerged as hero of the day by smashing superb six goals while the remaining two goals came from Amirreza Behboudi. From Master Paints Blac, Ahmed Ali Tiwana also played well and managed to score a quartet but his efforts couldn’t bear fruit for his side, while Sufi Muhammad Uzair could score just one goal. Earlier in the two-chukker matches played under American system among three teams, Olympia won both of their matches while Remington Pharma/Barry’s could win the one out of two. In the two-chukker match between Olympia and Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Olympia recorded a convincing 4-1½ victory. From Olympia, Ch Hassan Mansoor banged in a brace while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal each. From the losing side, which had a half goals handicap advantage, the only goal came from Raja Arslan Najeeb.

In the two-chukker match between Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood and Remington Pharma/Barry’s, the latter won it 6-2½. From the winning side, Agha Musa Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick while Emilio Novilo struck a brace and Ch Hayat Mehmood hit one goal. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Zubair Khalid scored one goal each. The two-chukker match between Olympia and Remington Pharma/Barry’s proved to be a thriller, where the former beat the latter 4½-3. From the winning side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace while Ch Hassan Mansoor and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal apeice. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Emilio Novilo scored all the three goals.

As many as 10 teams including Olympia, ARPR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Remington/Barrys, FG Polo, Master Paints Black, Master Paints, AOS, Guard Group, Magic River and Zacky Farms are taking part in the annual Polo in Pink event being contested here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC). Addressing the press conference, LPC President Omer Sadik said: “The Lahore Polo Club has a long history of arranging events for social causes and this year, partnering with them is the famous online brand called Lulusar. To raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds for a specialized breast cancer hospital in Lahore, the Pink Ribbon Pakistan are co-hosts of this prestigious event.

“We are grateful to our title sponsors Lulusar and to our other sponsors Brighto Paints and Happy Cow Cheese, who have joined hands to make this event successful and to raise awareness of breast cancer in Pakistan. This event has grown in stature over the years and we have now gone global with this cause by associating this with the international pink ribbon campaign. We welcome all teams and hope to have a great final on Sunday 25th October at Lahore Polo Club,” Sadik added. Founder and CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said: “Polo in Pink event is a fun day out created to support breast cancer awareness in Pakistan. The aim of this event is to disseminate information regarding breast cancer prevention, early detection and treatment to save more than 40,000 women dying from cancer every year.” Azfar Hasan (CEO) of Lulusar said that Lulusar is proud to be a part of the Pink Ribbon awareness campaign at the event on October 25 at the Polo Club in Lahore.