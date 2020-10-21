Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was accidentally killed after suffering with a bullet injury fired by someone from two groups clashing at Service Road in Sadiqabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Wasib Ali, he said. Police registered murder case against unknown killers and started investigation. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad. According to him, Wasib Ali was heading towards his house after dinning with his friends in a hotel located at Transformer Chowk when two groups were clashing with each other at Service Road. Suddenly, an exchange of fire occurred between the two groups and a bullet hit Wasib injuring him critically, he said.