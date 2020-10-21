Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore police on Tuesday filed a criminal case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Maryam Nawaz for creating public disorder and violating SOPs devised by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus during the last week’s rally in Gujranwala.

Maryam, the daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif led the anti-government rally from Lahore to Gujranwala on October 16 to attend the protest demonstration on the call of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

According to police sources, the case was registered against PML-N leaders for violating the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960, under sections 290, 291, 269 and Section 270.

PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Muhammad Safdar, Samiullah Khan, Pervaiz Rasheed, Bilal Yasin, Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar, Rana Iqbal and others are nominated as accused persons in the First Information Report.

As per the FIR, the Shahdara Chowk was blocked by containers without the authorities' permission. This action of the PML-N leaders and workers affected the flow of traffic as motorists remained stuck on the road for hours.

The FIR also stated that a public gathering was addressed without the government's permission, wherein provocative speeches were done against the government and the state's institutions.