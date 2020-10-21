Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that if his proposed Code of Code (CoC) about satellite TV channels in July 2004 was approved and implemented, nobody would have dared today to broadcast anything against national interest.

“I had suggested, as the prime minister, that the information ministry should draft a comprehensive summary, form a committee comprising people from all schools of thought and journalists. Anyone committing violation of the Code of Conduct should be produced before this committee and if crime is proved the committee should suggest punishment according to his crime and Pemra should get it implemented. Appeal against this punishment should only be heard in the Supreme Court,” said PML President in a statement issued here yesterday.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that his objective was not only collecting a fee of Rs 5 million for national kitty but also get approved along with this summary that nobody should say, write and broadcast anything against the national interest of the country.