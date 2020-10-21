Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is determined to root out corruption with renewed vigour and determination.

Chairing a meeting to review the overall performance of NAB here yesterday, he expressed satisfaction over the performance of Operation and Prosecution Divisions and all regional bureaus and directed them to pursue the under-trial cases after complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence as per law. The meeting was told that the Prosecution Division has been revamped after including experienced law officers and special prosecutors. Due to these measures, the conviction ratio of NAB is about 68.8 percent which is the best as compared to other such institutions. NAB has so far recovered Rs 466 billion since its inception and deposited the amount recovered from corrupt elements to the national exchequer.

NAB is an apex anti-corruption national institution having no affiliation with any individual, group or party but with the state. NAB has received more complaints as compared to 2019. This figure shows that people‘s trust has increased on NAB. As per Gilani and Gallop survey 59 percent, people have expressed their confidence over NAB.

The national watchdog is a role model for SAARC countries. World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts for corruption elimination. NAB is the first chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. It is the only institution which had signed a MoU which China for supervision of CPEC projects.

NAB has introduced Combined Investigation Team for transparency and increasing the standard of investigations.

The Chairman NAB has directed all regional bureaus of NAB to ensure conduct of complaint verification, inquiries and investigations on merit as per law.