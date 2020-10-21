Share:

QUETTA - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Tuesday filed a reference against the Superintendent Engineer of C&W department, Balochistan Noor Mohammad Lehri and his benamidar Malik Naveed for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs250 million. The alleged illegal assets include one bungalow and six flats in Quetta and one bungalow worth millions of rupees in DHA Karachi, said a press release issued here. The NAB investigators noticed suspicious transactions of Rs132 million when they examined bank accounts of the accused. It was revealed that accounts were created in the names of accused and anonymous persons. The accused had filed a baseless petition in the high court to escape a clear-cut corruption case which was rejected by the Honorable Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and directed the NAB to complete the investigation of the case within 20 days and submit the reference to the accountability court. The investigation team of NAB collected irrefutable evidence and filed reference against Superintendent Engineer Noor Mohammad Lehri and his benamidar Malik Naveed Kasi in the accountability court Quetta. The accused has obtained interim bail from the court.