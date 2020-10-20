Share:

ISLAMABAD-A recent study from the University of Melbourne proposes a new theory for the origin of dark matter, helping experimentalists in Australia and abroad in the search for the mysterious new matter. The work has been published in Physical Review Letters and describes how expanding bubbles in the early universe may be the key to understanding dark matter. “Our proposed mechanism suggests that the dark matter abundance may have been determined in a cosmological phase transition,” said Dr. Michael Baker, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Melbourne and one of the authors. “These phase transitions are expected to have taken place in the early universe and can be similar to bubbles of gas forming in boiling water. We show that it is natural to expect dark matter particles to find it very difficult enter these bubbles, which gives a new explanation for the amount of dark matter observed in the universe.” Although many experiments have searched for particle dark matter, none have yet been successful. Most experiments have searched primarily for Weakly Interacting Massive Particles, which has been the favored dark matter candidate for decades.

However, these experiments have not yet seen anything, which really motivates theorists to think outside the box.