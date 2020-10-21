Share:

LAHORE - Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah has said that no political leader in a democratic system could be allowed to target national institutions in the name of freedom of expression.

While talking to a private news channel, he said action should be taken against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for his anti-state narrative.

The Interior Minister said the opposition parties coming together are not surprising as eleven years ago Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly predicted about such alliance against the PTI.To a question, he said the enemies of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are involved in creating instability in Balochistan and the next war would be fought against them after erstwhile FATA.