Share:

Peshawar - The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected provincial cabinet of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Lawyers Forum will be held today (Wednesday).

According to secretary information of PML-N Lawyers’ Forum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hidayat Ullah, the ceremony would take place at Peshawar High Court’s barroom at 10 am.

He said that PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam would administer oath to the new cabinet members of the forum. He would also address the lawyers on this occasion.