Share:

KHYBER - Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and NACTA in collaboration with Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) University of Peshawar organized an orientation session for youth here on Tuesday. A large number of students and officials from Pakistan Peace Collective, NACTA and faculty members of IPCS participated in the gathering about promotion of peace, tolerance and co-existence. Dr. Babar Shah, Director of IPCS, Ms. Mehreen Maqsood of NACTA, Dr. Jamil Chitrali and Khurram Shehzad of Ministry were the main speakers on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Mehreen stressed on bilateral cooperation and exchange programmes among universities and madaris students for tolerance and peace. She also informed the students about upcoming opportunities and scholarships.

Dr. Babar Shah, Director of IPCS, welcomed the visiting guests and applauded the organizers for arranging a fruitful session for the students of academia. He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were the most affected countries in fight against terrorism in the region.

On the occasion, students asked various questions about FATF, fake news and safer charity which were entertained by the experts with perfection.

The session ended with vote of thanks from the Director and faculty members of Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies University of Peshawar.