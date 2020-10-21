Share:

LAHORE - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while Governor Punjab congratulated the new Naval Chief on assuming office.

According to details, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House Lahore on Tuesday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and professional activities of the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming office and said that Pakistan Navy has the best professional skills and the world appreciates the performance of Navy in protecting maritime borders. He said that the services of Pakistan Navy in the field of education and health are also commendable.

Governor said that the Pakistan Navy had provided selfless assistance to the people during natural calamities. The Pakistan Navy is capable of repelling the enemy. The Pakistan Navy has rendered immense services for the defense of the country. The whole nation is proud of the bravery and courage of the Pakistan Navy.

Governor Punjab said that the Pakistan Navy has a key role to play in the defense of the country’s maritime borders. Pakistan Navy is playing an important role in protecting the country’s economic interests by providing security to Gwadar Port and CPEC.

He hoped that the Pakistan Navy under the leadership of Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi will successfully overcome the maritime challenges being faced by the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the enemies should not be in any kind of misunderstanding.

Those who conspire to harm Pakistan will never succeed. By the grace of Allah Almighty, 22 crore people are standing by the side of their Army. He said the Pakistan Army is fulfilling its professional responsibilities with utmost success, and goodwill, while Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that the soldiers of Pakistan Army are protecting the borders, beaches, plains and mountains of the beloved homeland through faith, force, and abilities.