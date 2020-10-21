Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the country’s current account was in surplus of $73 million during September, bringing the surplus of first quarter to $792 million compared to deficit of $1,492 million during same time last year.
“Great news for Pakistan. We are headed in right direction finally,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
The Prime Minister also mentioned that the exports grew by 29 percent and the remittances grew by 9 percent over previous month.
