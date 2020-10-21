Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 19 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 324,744. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,692.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 660 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 142,348 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,936 in Punjab, 38,779 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,309 in Islamabad, 15,717 in Balochistan, 3,564 in Azad Kashmir and 4,091 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,587 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,319 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 148 in Balochistan, 199 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 84 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,148,739 coronavirus tests and 26,670 in last 24 hours. 308,674 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 559 patients are in critical condition.