ISLAMABAD-Recently, the first look of the movie 50 Crore is released officially. People have been criticizing the movie for being a copy of the world famous series ‘Money Heist’. The director of the movie also made a statement regarding this criticism. He said: “We understand the similarity with the internationally renowned series but for us it is much bigger than that.” Pakistanis are condemning through their tweets in which most of them are complaining that the movie is a total duplicate of Netflix’s Money Heist. Whereas, there were some other tweets appreciating the initiative.