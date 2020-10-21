Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), improvement of the infrastructure and the security situation, and especially when the novel coronavirus pneumonia is effectively controlled, Pakistan’s eco-tourism will definitely develop greatly in the days to come.

This was stated in a report published by Gwadar Pro yesterday, quoting Prof. Cheng Xizhong, China’s former Defense Attache in South Asian countries.

According to Prof. Cheng, there are various ways and means to further develop the tourism sector. He said Pakistan’s tourism industry is now at the participation stage of the development life cycle of tourist destinations, so a good job should be done in market segmentation and attraction of foreign adventure tourists.

In particular, Pakistan’s security agencies should further strengthen the security protection of foreign projects and personnel, so as to give foreign tourists a strong sense of safety.

He said that resolute measures should be taken to control the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

By contrast, Pakistan’s prevention and control measures are very strong and effective. Especially with the implementation of smart lockdown and standard operating procedures (SOP), Pakistan has successfully managed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Prof. Cheng Xizhong added that he strongly believes that Pakistan has great potential to develop eco-tourism. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2019, the contribution rate of tourism industry to Pakistan’s GDP was 5.9%, creating 3.9 million jobs.