Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that people of Karachi would kick Safdar Awan whenever he visited Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday at Sindh Assembly, flanked by MPAs Khuram Sherzaman, Ali Aziz GG, Malik Shehzad Awan, Shahnawaz Jadon, Arslan Ghuman, Riaz Hydair, Jamal Siddique, Kareem Bux Gabol, Adeba and Sameer Mir Sheikh, he said the Sindh CM was posing himself as an investigation officer. He said, in the rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement, journalists were beaten and cell phones stolen. He said if the CM held a rally, people would have to take care of their pockets.

He said CM had finally accepted that he did a wrong thing. He said in Sindh there was the government of CM and he (Safdar) was his guest. He said the CM should have himself filed the FIR as it was the matter of the sanctity of the Mazar e Qauid. He said, PTI present here were ready to file such FIRs anytime. He said he saluted his party worker. Waqas Ahmed Khan was his nephew and a party worker of PTI. He further said Waqas had tried to stop Safdar and he was hurled life threats. He said Bilawal even not uttered the name of Mariam in his speech. He asked if the IGP Sindh was a girl that he was kidnapped. He said this was the first bail that was first announced by Mariam instead of magistrate.

Haleem Adil said Murad Ali Shah was now hurling threats. He said his ministers were wanted by the NAB. He said Karachi had been made a Katchra Kundi. He said Achakzai disrespected Urdu language. He said, I-phone of Waqas was at his home. He said the copy of bail of Safdar Awan was not given to our lawyers.

He said Muhammad Zubair told a lie that the IGP Sindh was kidnapped. He said people of Karachi would kick Safdar whenever he visited Karachi. He said the name of Saeed Ghani was present in the report of SP Dr Rizwan about drug trade. He said Imtiaz Sheikh and Sharjeel Inam Memon were facing corruption charges. He said special branch and IM should be included in the probe committee. He said the largest number of absconders were included in the PPP.