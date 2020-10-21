Share:

KARACHI - The Interpol has issued red warrants of notorious gangster Taj Mohammad Taju, right-hand man of Lyari gangs’ kingpin Uzair Baloch. The authorities have started efforts to bring the notorious gangster, involved in several heinous crimes, back to Pakistan to face cases against him. Interpol Islamabad’s national central bureau has written a letter to Karachi Police chief AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon seeking crime record of Taju to be collected from police stations of the city. The Interpol has also asked the police authorities in letter to hold talks with the UAE authorities about details on the wanted gangster. The police chief has written a letter to DIGs to collect record of the cases against Taj Mohammad Taju. Taju was one of the key characters of Lyari gang war, involved in a spree of heinous crimes in Karachi, including murder, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other offences causing a serious situation of law and order.