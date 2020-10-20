Share:

Pakistan has one of the lowest numbers of direct taxpayers with less than 5% of the population paying direct taxes. The government over the years have provided incentives, extra pays and other facilities to FBR but the number of taxpayers has not increased.

A good way to increase taxpayers would be to ask FBR personnel to first ensure their own relatives are registered for taxes. Each person’s family tree should be provided to them from NADRA and they should be asked to ensure all of their family members are registered for taxes.

Such a request will not be a hindrance for professional FBR workers.

Similarly once the entire families of FBR personnel have become taxpayers, then the same families will highlight others to FBR. While the FBR workers will also become experts in completing tax registrations, convincing people to pay taxes and in calculating taxes from the practice will be easier because of this assignment.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.

Peshawar.