LAHORE - Coronavirus and lockdown have badly affected all sectors of the industry, particularly the restaurant and hotel industry. The government should pay special attention to this sector. These views were expressed by the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCC), Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry in a function arranged by Lahore Restaurants Unity Association (LRUA) in connection with ‘International Chef Day’. The delegation was led by Amir Rafique Qureshi, President Lahore Restaurant Unity Association. Lahore Chamber Executive Committee members Shahid Nazir, Haji Asif Sehar, Fiaz Haider, Shireen Arshad Khan and Malik Riaz Iqbal were also present on the occasion. Lahore Chamber officials said that the restaurant industry is following most of the corona SOPs. Social distance is ensured and all staff wear masks responsibly. At the same time, special care is being taken for hygiene and cleanliness. They said that the hospitality industry always provides special services to ensure maximum convenience. They said that corona will not spread due to the hospitality industry as SOPs are being fully followed. The LCCI office-bearers said that restaurants should be guided to ensure safe food, safe citizens and safe Pakistan, adding that, systems have been introduced in kitchens to deal with corona. They said the restaurant industry is growing rapidly and at the same time its responsibilities and need for government attention are increasing. Therefore, the government should support the restaurant industry. They said that this industry should not be shut down in future due to any pandemic but full cooperation should be extended to them. They assured Lahore Chamber’s full support for the restaurant industry. President Lahore Restaurants Unity Association Amir Rafique Qureshi said that restaurants are working with SOPs and will play their role in defeating Corona by following them more strictly.