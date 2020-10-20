Share:

LAHORE - Rijas Eiffel Heights team outclassed Barry’s by 10-4 in the opening match of the Platinum Homes Polo Cup 2020 played here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday. From Rijas team, Hamza Khan played outstanding polo and converted four fabulous goals while his teammates Faisal Shahzad and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay hammered a hat-trick each. From Barry’s, Lt Col Saleem Baboo banged in a brace while Brig (r) Tariq Niazi and Ibarhim Barry scored one goal each. Rijas dominated the match right from the word go as they first converted three tremendous goals in the first chukker and same amount of goals in the second chukker to enjoy a healthy 6-0 lead. Barry’s showed some resistance in the third chukker and managed to bang in a brace to reduce the margin to 6-2 but Rijas made a strong comeback and added two more goals in their tally to finish the chukker at 8-2. Barry’s once again started playing well and converted two more goals to further reduce the margin to 8-4 but Rijas fought back well and thrashed two goals to finish the fourth and last chukker having healthy 10-4 lead, thus won the encounter with a good margin of six goals. JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, along with Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan and others witnessed and enjoyed the match.