RAWALPINDI - An alleged robber was killed in exchange of fire with police on Tuesday near Dhoke Per on Chakri Road, in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni. Police also seized weapon used by the robbers. The deceased robber was identified as Muhammad Aqil. According to details, two robbers were looting the road users by blocking Chakri Road at Dhoke Per. A citizen alerted police and a police team of Saddar Bairooni headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Malik Allah Yar rushed to the scene to rescue the citizen from robbers. Seeing the police party, the robbers opened indiscriminate firing on cops. Police also retaliated and shot dead a robber while the other managed to escape from the scene. Soon after occurrence of incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed also reached at the spot. In a statement, SP said the same robbers also mugged a family by stopping a car near Quaid-e-Azam Colony. He said police have launched a search operation in the area to catch the fleeing robber.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar and his team for killing a robber. He said police would not spare the robbers involved in depriving the citizens of valuables and cash.