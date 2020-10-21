Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified media reports saying it has not closed any inquiry in the Saaf Pani Company case against former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. In a statement issued here yesterday, the NAB said that it has filed corruption references in the accountability courts after getting concrete evidence and in the light of authentic documents. The corruption references are under trial in various accountability courts, the NAB maintained. The NAB asked the persons allegedly trying to influence the merits of the cases to avoid speculations regarding the cases under process and wait the decision of courts which is according to law.