KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced the constitution of a ministerial committee to thoroughly investigate the incident of arresting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (R) Safdar Awan in Karachi.

Syed Murad Ali Shah made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Karachi over the arrest of Capt (R) Safdar allegedly from a hotel in Karachi on October 18 in Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum sanctity case by the police officials.

He announced that a committee was being constituted comprising three to five ministers ‘which would summon all to investigate and record their point of view.’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (R) Safdar Awan had been arrested by Sindh police on October 18 for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah. However, he had been granted bail in the case by a court in return for Rs100,000 surety bonds.