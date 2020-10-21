Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the suo moto case on drying out of Katas Raj temple's pond in Chakwal till November. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Ch submitted Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report. He said that the EPA's detailed report indicated the reasons for the underground water and temple pond drying up. He said that the report also recommended the installation of water meters in the area. Justice Bandial asked had the Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Board Property (ETBP) been appointed.