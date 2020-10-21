Share:

SUKKUR - A very important gathering of Khaskheli community including Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, New Dero, Rato Dero, Pryalio and other towns held on Monday night. The gathering was participated by hundreds of community members, elders and notables. All the participants elected Shahzado Khaskheli as Community Leader and worn “Turban of Chief”. Addressing the occasion, Shahzado Khaskheli said it was a huge responsibility rather than matter of pride adding that he would try his level best to support his community and solve socio-economic issues of the community. He emphasised to adopt human development strategies in new era of science and technology. He forced community members to educate their children and make them proud citizens of Pakistan. Later, he formed an advisory committee comprising on Asghar Ali, Sabir Ali, Gulsher, Abdul Ghafoor, Nazir Ahmed, Sadoro Khan, Azizullah and Arbab Ali. Other community notables also participated in the ceremony including Rajib Ali, Nasrullah, Hakim Ali, Nisar Ali, Ali Hassan, Munir Ahmed, Baghan Khan, Hazoor Bux and others.