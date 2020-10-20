Share:

LAHORE-Sindh defeated Central Punjab by three wickets at the KCCA Stadium in Karachi on the final day of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI match on Tuesday.

Saad Khan and Hasan Mohsin helped Sindh to a three-wicket win against Central Punjab in a low-scoring thriller. Needing 59 runs to win with six wickets as they resumed the day at 43 for four, Sindh sealed the match in an extended morning session. Saad, who began the day at 18 not out and had made 73 in the first innings, scored an 81-ball 39, before Hasan’s unbeaten 26 from 81 balls took Sindh over the line. Ahmed Safi Abdullah, the left-arm orthodox, took all three Sindh’s wickets that fell on the third day’s play. Out of Central Punjab’s 20 wickets, 13 were picked up by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Northern managed to play out a drawn game against Southern Punjab. Resuming their second innings on 130 for three from 43 overs, Southern Punjab declared their innings on 25o for the loss of five wickets in 77 overs. Salman Ali Agha who remained unbeaten 49 from overnight score, got out to Raja Farzan Khan for 92. His innings came from 151 balls, he hit six fours. Mohammad Umair contributed an unbeaten 50 from 137 balls, smashing three fours.

For Northern, Raza Hasan grabbed three wickets for 96, completing 10 wickets in the match, while Raja Farzan Khan took two wickets for 91. In reply, chasing 286 runs to win the match, Northern had lost five wickets for 61 and were on the verge of losing the match. Kashif Iqbal and Nihaal Mansoor got together and knitted a 82 run partnership for the sixth wicket. Kashif’s unbeaten knock of 54 from 175 balls included three fours, while Nihaal Mansoor scored 49 from 86 balls, laced with three sixes and as many fours. At Stumps Northern managed to score 145 for six in 62.2 overs. For Southern Punjab, Ali Usman took all six second innings wickets and ended up with match figures of 10 for 129 runs.

Balochistan played out a drawn match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Resuming their second innings on 27 for one, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their innings on 212 for seven in 56.5 overs. Mehran Ibrahim who scored 114 in the first innings, struck unbeaten 60 off 94 balls, hitting two fours. He contributed a 76-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Sarwar (30 off 74 balls) and 45 runs partnership for the seven wicket with Khalid Usman (27 off 20 balls, 3 fours).

For Balochistan, Hayatullah, Jalat Khan and Umaid Asif took two wickets apiece. Chasing 280 runs to win, Balochistan managed to score 77 for three in 26 overs when stumps were drawn. Azeem Ghumman top-scored with a 66-ball 43, hitting six fours. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi grabbed two wickets for 23 runs.

SCORES IN BRIEF

CENTRAL PUNJAB V SINDH, KCCA STADIUM, KARACHI

SINDH 179 all out, 61.4 overs (Saad Khan 73, Fahad Iqbal 33, Shehzad Mohammad 26; Kamran Afzal 3-35, Aitzaz Habib Khan 2-19, Mohammad Ali 2-38, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-43) and 102-7, 41.4 overs (Saad Khan 39, Hasan Mohsin 26 not out; Mohammad Ali 3-19, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-26) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB 161 all out, 48.3 overs (Nisar Ahmed 49 not out, Imran Dogar 36, Farhan Khan 20; Abrar Ahmed 6-66, Shahnawaz 2-19) and 119 all out, 44.4 overs (Ali Zaryab 48; Abrar Ahmed 7-51) by three wickets.

BALOCHISTAN V KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA, STATE BANK STADIUM, KARACHI

KHYBER PAKTHUNKHWA 344-7, 83 overs (Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 119 not out, Mehran Ibrahim 114, Mohammad Naeem Snr 31, Mohammad Mohsin 21; Gohar Faiz 3-98) and 212-7 (decl), 56.5 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 60 not out, Asad Afridi 39, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 30; Umaid Asif 2-27, Hayatullah 2-50, Jalat Khan 2-72) vs BALOCHISTAN 277-9, 83 overs (Ali Waqas 102, Shahbaz Khan 98, Jalat Khan 22; Khalid Usman 2-39, Irfanullah Shah 2-47, Asad Afridi 2-50) and 77-3, 26 overs (Azeem Ghumman 43; Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 2-23, Mohammad Irfan Khan 1-11) ended in a draw.

NORTHERN V SOUTHERN PUNJAB, TMC GROUND, KARACHI:

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 192 all out, 71 overs (Mohammad Umair 77 not out, Mukhtar Ahmed 48, Salman Ali Agha 28; Raza Hasan 7-60) and 250-5 (decl), 77 overs (Salman Ali Agha 92, Mukhtar Ahmed 60, Mohammad Umair 50 not out; Raza Hasan 3-96, Raja Farzan Khan 2-91) vs NORTHERN 157 all out, 73.5 overs (Umar Waheed 56, Taimoor Sultan 36; Salman Ali Agha 4-39, Ali Usman 4-57) and 145-6, 62.2 overs (Kashif Iqbal 54 not out, Nihaal Mansoor 49; Ali Usman 6-72) ended in a draw.