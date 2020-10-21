Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday has said no doubt that Sindh police officers applied leaves on the directives from Bilawal House.

In a post on social-networking website, the minister said that real facts will soon be unfolded. We have to defeat the conspiracies against national institutions, he asserted.

The reaction came after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that he was ashamed of what happened to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar in Karachi.

He demanded to know the identities of "the two people who went inside the Inspector General’s house" and took him.

Bilawal said that he wanted the Sindh Police "to function independently". "We don’t want political interference in our police but that also doesn’t mean we will tolerate interference from anywhere else," he said.

Later, a statement issued by the Karachi Police said that the incident which took place on the night between October 18 and 19 caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh Police.

As a result of the incident, Sindh IG and subsequently, all ranks decided to also go on leave in protest of the humiliation meted out to Sindh police, the post further read.