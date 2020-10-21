Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that four more patients of coronavirus died on Tuesday lifting the death toll to 2,587 and 214 new cases emerged when 7487 samples were tested raising the tally to 142,348.

In a statement issued here from CM House, Mr Shah said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2587 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

The CM said that 7487 tests were conducted against which 214 new cases of coronavirus emerged raising the tally to 214 that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate.