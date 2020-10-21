Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar on Tuesday announced to defer his own leave application along with several other high-ranking police officers in the “larger national interest.”

The provincial police chief announced the decision on social media after getting assurances from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that a transparent inquiry would be conducted into the Karachi incident involving the arrest of PML-N leader Muhammad Safdar.

The police also asked the other officers under his command to set aside leave applications and continue duties and wait till the conclusion of the inquiry.

While announcing the decision in a series of messages posted on the social media account of the Sindh police, it said that the unfortunate incident that occurred on the night of 18/19 October caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh Police.

As a result, IG Sindh decided to proceed on leave and subsequently almost all senior officers decided that they would also apply for leave to protest the humiliation meted out to Sindh police. This was a spontaneous and heartfelt reaction and made on an individual rather than a collective basis, because every single member of the department felt an acute sense of disrespect.

Sindh police is immensely grateful to the Army Chief for realising the sense of hurt that prevailed within a uniformed force, and for promptly ordering an inquiry into the matter, which he has also assured will be impartial in order to restore the prestige of Sindh police. Sindh Police is also grateful to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for coming to the IG House and showing solidarity with the police leadership.

The Sindh police is always a disciplined force which believes in institutional harmony between all key national institutions and has always been cognisant of its responsibility to serve and protect the citizens of this province and thus, keeping this in mind, IG Sindh has decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days in the larger national interest, pending the conclusion of the inquiry.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar to express solidarity with the police force and appreciated its role as a frontline civilian force against crimes and terrorism in the province.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the PPP Chairman assured the Sindh Police officers that he had condemned the incident as the Sindh Police has fought valiantly against crimes and terrorism.

Sindh police fought bravely against the enemies and saved the foreign relations of the country during attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi. Sindh Police jawans also protected the economic icon of Pakistan the Karachi Stock Exchange and embraced martyrdom during their sacred duty, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had assured him of a transparent inquiry into the incident and hoped its results would also be out soon. Sindh government has also ordered a Ministerial level inquiry.

PPP Chairman said that moral and pride of Sindh Police and its sacrifices for restoration of peace and fight against terrorism are a source of pride for the people of the province and assured them that the pride would be held in high esteem. Several high officials of Sindh Police were also present on the occasion.