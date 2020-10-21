Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Tuesday warned of serious consequences if the Covid-19-related SOPs are not complied with.

He said if the nation doesn’t change the current path, it will lose both lives and livelihoods. In a tweet, he said last week the daily Covid-19 mortality was 12 which is a 140 percent high as compared to the previous weeks.

“Last week daily the Covid mortality [rate] was 12. This is a 140% increase vs few weeks back. We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all SOPs & the results have started to show. If we do not change our current path, we will lose both lives and livelihoods,” he said in the tweet.

Meanwhile, the country reported 618 fresh cases and 14 more Covid-related deaths during the last 24 hours.

Still 618 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition. Punjab has seen 108 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths during the past 24 hours. The province’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 101,760 after the authorities reported 108 new cases as the death toll stands at 2,310 after recording 12 new deaths.

Balochistan reported 19 new infections during the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 15,704. No death was reported during the last 24 hours as the toll stood at 148 in the province. As many as 15,340 patients have recovered from the virus so far. At least 63 new Coronavirus cases were confirmed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 38,708. According to the officials, no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as the death toll stood at 1,265