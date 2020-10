Share:

KARACHI - At least six people were wounded in an explosion at the gate of a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony on Tuesday, police and rescue workers said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Shiraz Nazir told reporters that it was a bomb blast, resulting in injuries to six people.

The police and Rangers reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The victims were shifted to the hospitals with multiple injuries. Shiraz Nazir said that further investigations were underway.