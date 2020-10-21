Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked the management of National Skills University (NSU) to take steps for the provision of skill-based technical education.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of Senate of NSU here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said skilled manpower played vital role in the socio-economic development of the country.

He urged NSU to expeditiously initiate academic programmes keeping in view the market demand for skilled manpower. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood also attended the meeting.