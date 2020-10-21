Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Street Watchers System introduced in City Zone of Islamabad to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens is successfully underway and only one dacoity incident has been reported in the area during the last week, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed to launch this new system for effective patrolling measures and involve community in policing affairs to combat crime with its support. The system was implemented by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and it is successfully underway in the City Zone area. The streets watchers were deputed at streets and sub-sectors who are assisting police in its efforts to curb crime. They are informing police in case of any suspicious activity in their respective area and keeping a vigilant eye on security guards and domestic servants.