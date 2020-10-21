Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that the government had fixed Rs 200 minimum support price of sugarcane to protect farmers’ rights as they were given Rs 100/120 per maund rate of their sugarcane crop in the previous tenure.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the crushing season will commence from November 10 in South Punjab; while in rest of the districts, crushing will start from November 15. “It is satisfying the PTI government has ensured 99 per cent payments to the farmers in Punjab by recovering pending payments from the influential sugar mill owners”, he added.