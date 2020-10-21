Share:

MULTAN - Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) got back the possession of over two-kanal of state land near Chenab river on Tuesday, nearly three decades after a fourteen-kanal piece of land was transferred to the department for the construction of a TDCP resort. Official sources said that the Punjab government had allotted fourteen kanals of state land to TDCP to develop it into a resort in 1992. However, the absence of formal possession and no project execution left the land open for anybody to utilise it for any purpose. Land grabbers occupied some part of the land and constructed illegal structures there. A three-kanal area of this land was utilized by Punjab Highway Patrol to build a patrolling post. This building, however, got damaged in 2010 floods, but its remains were visible. TDCP officials took up the matter with the district administration recently and started legal proceedings. ADC Revenue, accompanying Qanoongo and Patwari, visited the place along with the TDCP officials where they handed over a vacant part measuring exactly two Kanals and five Marla to TDCP Multan regional manager Asher Malik on Tuesday. The illegal occupants who had built structures there were given a warning to voluntarily vacate the land. Officials said that the remaining part of the land would be handed over to the TDCP in the presence of a magistrate and police.