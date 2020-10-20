Share:

ISLAMABAD-With just 11 days left until Season 2 of the beloved Star Wars TV series debuts on Disney Plus, the trailer (via Star Wars YouTube). Pedro Pascal returns as the title character, who continues his quest to find a safe home for the beloved character who has no official name, but has come to be known as Baby Yoda. The trailer begins with an X-Wing pilot zooming through the sky, stating, ‘Razor Crest, stand down,’ referring to the type of ship The Mandalorian is flying. The X-Wings are seen following Mando’s ship, as he tries to navigate through a cliff wall and skids and spins on the ice. Another shot shows Mando reuniting with GreefCarga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) as Mando gives them an update. ‘I’m here on business. I need your help. I’ve been quested to bring this one back to its kind,’ he adds, while carrying Baby Yoda.