Share:

Peshawar - China Study Centre University of Peshawar organized a webinar on ‘Exploring China and India Relations in Global, Regional and bilateral perspectives in 2020’ on Tuesday. Several renowned scholars delivered speeches on the theme.

Speaking on the occasion, Director China Study centre University of Peshawar Prof Dr Zahid Anwar welcomed the scholars and other guests and threw light on the purpose of the webinar. He said that China and India were two important countries in the Asian continent and the two most populous states in the world as well. “There is need to objectively analyze the nature of relationship between China and India,” he added.

He said that unprecedented changes were taking place globally and regionally and this was high time to discuss this important relationship in the context of BRI, CPEC, Trade War, Indo-Pacific Initiative, QUAD, SCO and BRICS.

Dr Talat Shabir, Director China Pakistan Study Centre, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, in his speech comprehensively dealt with broader theme of China-India relations. He was of the view that in current global political system led by US, both China and USA were pursuing their respective interests.

There are convergences and divergences between China and India. The important divergences between China and India are border dispute, CPEC, the rising influence of China in the region and the unfolding Indo Pacific Strategy.

“India is opposing BRI and CPEC. India expects support from US to counter BRI and CPEC. US considers India important for containing China globally and regionally. China is following the policy of win-win and economic development. China and India should launch a dialogue to resolve their disputes,” he maintained.

Hasan Daud Butt, CEO KPBIT, in his presentation underlined that “we live in unprecedented time. In 2019 trade between China and India was around $90 billion. The industrial setup in India has not taken the shape the way they wanted, especially under Modi regime. COVID-19 showed the vulnerability of India where its economy is sliding down with much faster pace and that its inspiration to become a military or economic power is also going down by the same speed.”

On the other hand Chinese economy is rising in post COVID-19 era. He highlighted that it would be momentous mistake by India to escalate the situation in Himalaya.

Ms Farhat Asif, President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Islamabad, in her presentation highlighted the relations between China and India in regional perspective. She talked about India’s membership in SCO and the recent skirmishes in Ladakh area between the two countries. She said that recent development in the region highlighted once again the importance of the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Ali Nawaz Gillani, Secretary General, Pakistan China Friendship Association, discussed the issue in historical perspective. He analyzed the stand of India on Tibet issue Dalai Lama and the region at large. “Although India is a member of SCO yet it has opposed CPEC,” he said.