LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid approved the extension of contracts for ad-hoc employees of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and its affiliated institutions in the Syndicate meeting here on Tuesday. Present in the meeting were Vice- Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Shirin Khawar, MPA Ayesha Nawaz, Medical Superintendant Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ahtesham-ul-Haq, MS Mozang Teaching Hospital and other officials. The Minister approved the decisions of the 20th Syndicate meeting. She granted approval for extension of contracts of ad-hoc employees of the FJMU and its affiliated institutions. She also approved funds for revamping of Pathology Lab and granted sanction for positions of Assistant Professor Urology. She said, “The construction work of Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital is going apace and progress is being made on all Mother and Child Hospitals. Seven Mother and Child Hospitals are a gift to the people of Punjab from Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Punjab gets 46 ventilators from USAID

USAID handed over 46 ventilators to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at a ceremony at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute on Tuesday. US Consul General in Lahore Ms Catherine Rodriguez gave away the ventilators. Present on the occasion were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Nabeel Awan, Chairman Board of Director PKLI Prof Javed Gardezi, Dean PKLI Prof Hafiz Ejaz, Hospital Director PKLI Dr Tazein Zia, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufaiul, Prof Javed Chaudhry and other senior officials. Catherine Rodriguez said, “We greatly appreciate Pakistan’s immense success in controlling the corona pandemic. The United States of America will continue to support Pakistani people.” Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I am grateful to the US Government and American people for donation of 46 ventilators. Corona pandemic has affected the entire world.