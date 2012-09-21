WAJIDULLAH KHAN

PESHAWAR - Strongly condemning the sacrilegious movie, the opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have asked the US to tender apology from over one billion Muslims for hurting their sentiments, and urged the federal government to take up the issue at international level.This demand they made during a conference called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. They asked the government to expel the US ambassador and take the issue at the United Nations (UN), Organisation of the Islamic Countries (OIC) and forums to ensure exemplary punishment to the filmmakers and stop such inhuman acts in future. They also strongly condemned the US unmanned spy drone attacks inside tribal areas and urged the incumbent rulers to take practical steps in light of the resolutions passed from the joint session of the parliament. The participants at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convened All Opposition Parties’ Conference expressed grave concern over the failure of the ANP-led KPK Govt to overcome the ongoing energy crisis, law and order situations and price hiking, and solely declared the incumbent rulers responsible for the miseries of the masses. In the conference JUI-F was represented by JUI-F provincial leaders including Opposition leader in the provincial assembly Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Ataur Rahman, Asif Iqbal, Khalid Waqar Chamkani and Jalil, while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was represented by its provincial naib ameer Mushtaq Ahmad and Israrullah advocate. Similarly, Rahmat Salam Khattak, Nasir Mosazai from PML-N, Asad Qaiser and Shah Farman from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sikandar Hayat Sherpao from PPP-Sherpao, Jamiat Ulama-e-Pakistan (JUP) Maulana Abdur Rahim and Fazlur Rahman Madani of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees participated. Addressing on the occasion, opposition parties leaders alleged that the incumbent ANP-led provincial government, despite being a main coalition partner of the federal government, was badly failed even to get the already agreed Rs110 billion net hydel profit during the former government. They blamed that the provincial government has started pre-poll rigging by distributing national wealth, received in head of net hydel profit, among the members provincial assembly to change the loyalties.By constructing streets, drains and other small developmental works the rulers were started their mean tactics and the Election Commission should take notice of it and stop the merciless use of the public exchequer, they added.They opposition leaders were of the opinion that the incumbent rulers were equally responsible for the ongoing drone attacks, military operations in FATA, and excessive load shedding in the electricity rich province. They alleged that the rulers in the name of Bacha Khan and Benazir Bhutto have excelled all previous records of corruptions, of which the real face the opposition parties will bring in front of the masses. They maintained that the rulers were turned blind eyes towards the real problem of the masses that was energy crisis, distributed huge amount among their blue-eyed and supporters in the provincial assembly. The amount should spend on the power generation projects to overcome the main problem of the masses due to which the lives and businesses of the masses were badly disturbed, they added. They also endorsed their previous decision of not participating the government convened conference on energy crises, and asked the federal government to extend ownership on resources to the people of the province to give autonomy to its people in real sense.