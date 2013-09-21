ISLAMABAD - The COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) awarded 604 graduate and post-graduate degrees to the students in disciplines of bachelor of science in bioinformatics, biosciences, business administration, computer engineering, telecommunication engineering, electronics, mathematics and architecture in its 52nd convocation on Friday,

The Ph.D. degrees were awarded to 15 students in faculty of sciences - physics, biosciences and mathematics. President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion and he awarded degrees and medals to successful students. He stressed more investment in modern scientific and technological education, saying the step was significant in bringing about quantum change in the nation's intellectual and economic wealth.

"Rapid advances in science and technology and modern knowledge today had become driver of all economic activities and innovations in the world. Although Pakistan has been lagging behind in significant and meaningful investment in higher education, yet it has made major strides in discovering its true human potential and developing its human capital," he said.

"With knowledge in hand, you are ready to face the challenges of life. But whatever tasked you are assigned, always accomplish it with honesty and good intention," he advised the students. On the occasion Chancellor's, Institute and Campus Medals were also awarded to position holding students from CIIT.

Graduate and postgraduate students bagged Campus medals, Institute medals and Chancellor's Gold medals with 3.96 CGPA. The CIIT announced Dr QK Ghori Award for the best performer in mathematics and this semester award was given to Heen Zahra while Prof Kausar Bashir Ahmed award was given to Junaid Rahim for best final project in architecture.

The Chancellor's Gold medalists included Syed Waqas Shah, Khadija Sikandar, Muhammad Nauman Rashid, Taimoor Ali Dar, Fiza Ateeq, Sahar Aamir, Ammara Bibi, Saad Hassan, Hina Tauqir, Hamid Mehmood, Maryam Ahmad, Muzammil Behzad, Shahzad Ahmed, Muhammad Nauman Khan, Sundus Jabeen, Salman Khan, Almas Iqbal, Iqra Ahmad, Hira Pervez, Heen Zahra, Sana Irshad, and Naila Nawaz. Institute report was presented by Rector CIIT Dr SM Junaid Zaidi. He informed CIIT has secured the first position in Computer Sciences & IT category. Besides, CIIT has also been placed at number four in overall top ten higher education institutes of Pakistan out of 132 universities in 2013.

The Chancellor CIIT and Federal Minister for Science and Technology (MoST) Zahid Hamid, Secretary MoST Kamran Ali Qureshi, Executive Director COMSATS, Chairman Board of Governors Dr Imtnan Ellahi Qureshi, and students and their parents attended the ceremony.