LONDON: The Wanted have delayed filming for their reality series to focus on music. The band appeared in The Wanted Life on the E! network this year but fans will have to wait to see more of their shenanigans in America. They turned down the chance to film more scenes in order to put a better effort into their album. “We were going to start shooting this month but we’re on tour,” Max George told Britain’s Daily Star. “Then we’ve got the new album promotion to do.” The singer explained that going ahead with recording would cost too much money when they lack energy to give full attention. –BE