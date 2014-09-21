ISLAMABAD- The National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) has observed that National Judicial Policy revised more than two years ago should be revisited to further improve the performance of justice system.

The NJPMC meeting was held here at the Supreme Court on Saturday to review the performance of district judiciary with reference to disposal of cases. The meeting asked the chief justices of the high courts to make recommendations for consideration of NJPMC.

Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk stated that the major challenge being faced by the judiciary is to tackle increasing litigation; therefore, judiciary must adopt proactive approach to decide cases expeditiously. He stressed for revisiting the strategies to make them responsive to meet the challenge of ever growing litigation.

The committee also reviewed the implementation status of its recommendations regarding allocation of additional funds to strengthen district judiciary in terms of human resource and infrastructure. The committee recommended that the process of recruitment against the sanctioned posts might be completed as early as possible.

The justices of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan informed the meeting that shortage of judges and lack of proper infrastructure are adversely affecting the performance of judiciary in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan and requested the committee to make recommendations for strengthening the judiciary in terms of human resource and infrastructure. After deliberations, the committee recommended to the government for allocation of funds for strengthening the judiciary of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee also considered the complaints of district attorneys regarding their deficient service structure and disparity in pay and allowances and made recommendations to the provincial governments for improving their service structure.

The meeting was attended by Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court, Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Kh Imtiaz Ahmad, Chief Justice Lahore High Court, and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mengal, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan. Justice Mohammad Azam Khan, Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Rana Muhammad Arshad Khan, Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Chief Justice High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Justice Sahib Khan, Chief Judge Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan, and Raja Akhlaq Hussain, Secretary NJPMC, and the registrars of the superior courts also attended the meeting.