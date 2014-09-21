ISLAMABAD- Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Senator Pervaiz Rashid yesterday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in building Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital.

The minister, in a statement, said Nawaz Sharif allotted free of cost plot in Lahore in 1990, while Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab Chief Minister constructed a modern road to provide link to the hospital.

Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government waived duties on the equipment imported from abroad, he concluded.