LAHORE - Pursuant to the Supreme Court orders issued in April, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 5,620 quackery outlets.

The commission has visited over 18,300 treatment centres until now.

According to details, as per the census, out of the visited centres, over 5,400 quacks had closed down their quackery outlets to start other businesses.

Moreover, the district administrations had inspected 3,130 premises, and sealed over 1,500 outlets under the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010.Collectively, since April 17, 2018, both the PHC and district authorities had inspected 21,486 treatment centres, and sealed over 7,000 quacks’ businesses. The PHC teams had sealed the maximum number of 845 quackery outlets in Lahore, 447 in Faisalabad, 368 in Gujranwala, 360 in Sheikhupura and 350 in Kasur.

Moreover, the commission received more than 2,900 applications for further action. So far, a fine of more than Rs119.66 million has been imposed on quacks. It is also pertinent to mention here that since July 2015 the PHC has closed down 15,746 quackery outlets.