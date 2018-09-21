Share:

Rawalpindi - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas directed the police department to devise a fool proof security plan for the anti-polio drive which would commence in the entire district from September 24.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio drive, she said that one Union Council (UC) of Taxila and three UCs of the city are sensitive for the drive, therefore police department should make fool proof security arrangements for polio workers. Saima directed the Holy Family Hospital and Education Department to ensure 100 percent attendance of the deployed staff for the training of polio drive .

The ADC said that polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all Pakistanis to play their role for the eradication of this disease.

She urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from the society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved”, she added.

On the occasion, the officials of Health Authority briefed the meeting that during the last drive which concluded on September 2, a total of 2836 refusal cases were reported out of which 2187 have been covered while target to administer polio drops was 714,277 children.