LAHORE - Renowned neurosurgeon from Manchester University Dr Shafqat Bokhari has said that latest advancements in the medical field have enabled patients to live a healthy life after neurosurgery.

Addressing a training workshop at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences/Lahore General Hospital on Thursday, he said that proper management of a patient after surgery was key for a normal life.

Prof Khalid Mahmood stressed the need for taking benefits from latest research in developed countries like the US and UK for improving patient care in Pakistan. He urged young doctors to keep updating knowledge and improving skills for persona growth and betterment of ailing humanity. He said that reporting of new diseases with the advancement in science was a big challenge for healthcare providers.

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab expressed the hope that such workshops and lectures of experts like Dr Bokhari would go a long way in improving skills and knowledge of young doctors and would ultimately benefit the ailing humanity.